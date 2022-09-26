Equity Benchmarks Fall For Fourth Straight Session, Including Friday's Bloodbath

Stock Market India: After Friday's bloodbath, Sensex falls over 500 points

Equity benchmarks started the final week of the quarter on the back foot, extending losses for the fourth straight session, tracking a risk-off mood among investors leading to unrelenting pressure on global stocks as worries of elevated inflation and global recession continued to rise.

"In tandem with the weakness seen in the Asian pack, local benchmark indices are likely to witness a bearish opening Monday, as investors await the outcome of the RBI's monetary policy meeting later this week," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President for Research at Mehta Equities, before the morning bell.

The BSE Sensex index fell over 500 points, and the broader NSE Nifty opened in the red.

On Friday, the Sensex crashed over 1,000 points, and the NSE closed 1.7 per cent lower, with the selling pressure leading to an erosion of more than Rs 4 lakh crore in investors' wealth.

According to National Stock Exchange's preliminary data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold net 29 billion rupees worth of Indian stocks on Friday.

"Because of Fed's move, lot of money that was coming to emerging markets will head back," Saurabh Jain, Assistant Vice-President for Research at SMC Global Securities, told Reuters.

Interest rate hikes in the United States and an aggressive policy stance by the Federal Reserve forced a dozen other nations to do so last week, underscoring global economic slowdown risks and led that onslaught of relentless sell-off in global equities.

Later in the week, the Reserve Bank of India is set to raise rates too, but by how much has split policy watchers widely.

As investors raced to keep up with the US Federal Reserve's interest rate projection, Asian stocks limped toward a fourth consecutive weekly loss on Friday, and bonds suffered significant losses.

A global stock index hit fresh year lows, and shares in Japan and Australia fell. Futures on US and European stocks declined.

"We're in a period of global gloom, with pessimism blanketing different countries for different reasons," Ed Yardeni, president of his eponymous research firm, who warned of growing storm clouds for the US economy, told Bloomberg.

"The latest data jibe with our growth recession scenario, but the risks of a full-blown recession are obviously increasing," he wrote in a note Monday.