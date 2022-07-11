Sensex, Nifty Recover Right At The End, But Not Nearly Enough

Stock Market India

Indian equity benchmarks recovered right at the end of the trading session on Monday, rebounding somewhat from a weak start but not nearly enough to end with gains, stalling a three-day winning streak.

Even the little cheer may be short-lived as jitters were clear during the day, with trading patterns reflecting ginger and sceptical betting ahead of domestic and international inflation data later in the week, which will clarify the direction of the monetary policy path.

Financial markets have been whiplashed this year, and the minor gains at the end of the day may be a blip rather than a broader trend.

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 86.61 points to end at 54,395.23. The broader NSE Nifty closed at 16,216, about 5 points lower.