Sensex And Nifty Start Weak, Stalling A Three-Day Winning Streak

Stock Market India

Indian equity benchmarks start the week on a ginger note, stalling a three straight sessions of gains, as investors eye domestic and international inflation data, which will clarify the direction of monetary policy path.

The BSE Sensex was down over 200 points, and the Nifty fell nearly 0.4 per cent.

That ginger start is a pre-cursor to investor caution and jitters ahead of key economic data releases in the week ahead.

A US inflation report could force another super-sized hike in interest rates, and the start of an earnings season where profits could be under pressure.

Retail investors will also eye India's retail inflation release, due on Thursday at 1730 IST.

“Local stocks are likely to drift lower in morning trades Monday, as key Asian indices, especially Chinese gauges, lost considerable ground after its annual inflation climbed to 2.5 per cent in June against the market forecast of 2.4 per cent," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President for Research at Mehta Equities.

"However, stock specific action is likely to command investors' attention, as the undertone of the market remains caution to bearish," he added.