Sensex Falls Over 180 Points, Nifty Slips Below 10,900: 10 Things To Know

Top laggards on the 50-scrip index included auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra and oil & gas major ONGC

Domestic stock markets started the week on a lackluster note tracking weakness in Asian peers amid trade war concerns. The Sensex declined as much as 187 points to hit 36,358 in early trade while the Nifty touched 10,883, down 59 points from the previous close. Weakness in auto, pharma and energy stocks dragged the markets lower however advances in IT and media stocks kept the downside in check. Analysts awaited key macroeconomic data such as inflation and industrial production due later this week.