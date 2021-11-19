Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On Account Of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti is the last stock market holiday in 2021.

New Delhi: Domestic stock markets (BSE and NSE) will remain closed on Friday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. According to the list of this year's stock market holidays, trading in equity, derivative and SLB segments will remain suspended. Also, there will be no action in currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives segments.

Trading at the commodity segment will also remain suspended in the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm. However, it will remain open in the evening session from 5 pm.

This is third market holiday in November this year as per the BSE holiday list. Trading sessions were closed on November 4 and 5 on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada respectively.

On Thursday, equity indices had ended lower for the third consecutive session. NSE Nifty had closed 133 points down at 17,764; while BSE Sensex had dropped 372 points to settle at at 59,636.