Sensex Jumps Over 5,000 Points From Day's Low, Nifty Tops 10,000 As Markets Rebound

The Sensex surged as much as 5,065 points or 17.2 per cent and Nifty 50 index climbed a whopping 1,572 points or 18.36 per cent to reclaim 10,000 mark from the day's lowest levels.

As of 1:13 pm, the Sensex was up 1,472 points or 4.5 per cent at 34,250 and Nifty surged 5.3 per cent or 508 points to 10,098 from yesterday's closing levels.

Heavyweights such as HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were the top movers in the Sensex. They collectively contributed nearly 700 points to the gain in the Sensex.

State Bank of India was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares; the stock surged 13 per cent to Rs 239. Sun Pharma, Bharat Petroleum, HDFC, Cipla, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries, Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel also rose 6-11 per cent each.

On the flip side, UPL, Nestle India, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto were among the notable losers in the Nifty.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher, led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's 9 per cent gain. Nifty Pharma, Metal, Financial Services, Bank and Private Bank indexes also rose 4-7 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap indexes also witnessing buying interest, but largely under-performed their larger peers; the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 2.12 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.7 per cent.

"Fall in the Indian indices has been significantly lower than the stock market in other countries," the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a media statement issued in context of the sharp selloff that engulfed Indian markets earlier in the day.

The lower circuit in the Indian markets was triggered for the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis, and the trading resumed at 10:20 am. The next circuit breaker limit for the benchmark indices is at 15 per cent. A circuit breaker is meant to protect investors from a sudden tailspin in the markets.