Profit
Stock, Forex Markets Remain Closed On Monday

The rupee closed at 70.02 per dollar and the 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.53 per cent on Friday.

The Sensex and broader Nifty closed 0.87 per cent and 0.97 per cent higher respectively on Friday


India's financial markets are closed on Monday for a general election in Maharashtra. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

The benchmark BSE index and broader NSE index ended up 0.87 per cent and 0.97 per cent, respectively, on Friday.



