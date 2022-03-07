Stock Exchange NSE Says Share Prices Updating Normally

Share prices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were updating normally on Monday, the country's largest bourse told a TV news channel after a leading broker said prices had stopped updating.

Exchange rates were updating normally, NSE said.

"Trading in all segments is functioning normally. However, Nifty and Bank Nifty indices are intermittently not getting broadcasted. The exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep the members informed," NSE stated.

Further details were not available. NSE's rival BSE said it was "working normally".

