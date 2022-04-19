Steel Minister Asks Companies To Raise Capex By 80% Till 2030-31

Steel companies have been asked to increase capex by 80 per cent till 2030-31

Government on Tuesday directed major steel companies namely Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), NMDC and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) to ensure that their capital expenditure (capex) rises by 80 per cent from the current levels to reach 45 million tonnes per annum by 2030-31.

The current capacity of country's steel companies is around 25 million tonnes per annum.

Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh gave this direction to steel companies while reviewing their capex in a meeting held today.