Profit
Home | Earnings

Steel Authority Of India Reports Q2 Standalone Net Profit Of Rs 553.69 Crore

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 539.06 crore in the July-September period of the previous financial year.

Earnings | Posted by | Updated: November 03, 2018 11:34 IST
Steel Authority Of India Reports Q2 Standalone Net Profit Of Rs 553.69 Crore

The company's turnover during the period under review rose 23 per cent to Rs 16,541 crore.

The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Friday reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 553.69 crore for the second quarter of 2018-19.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 539.06 crore in the July-September period of the previous financial year. 

"The numbers indicate a fast recovery in the company's profitability, operational performance and a collective effort towards driving the full advantage of modernisation and expansion," the company said in a statement.

The company's turnover during the period under review rose 23 per cent to Rs 16,541 crore. 

"Showing overall improvements including operational performance, the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) for Q2 FY19 at Rs 2,473.54 crore improved 156 per cent over CPLY (corresponding period last year) which was Rs 966.56 crore," the statement said. 

