Stay Invested in Growth Stocks, Despite Volatility: Says Anand Rathi

Stay invested in growth stocks, despite volatility

The resounding rout in equity markets notwithstanding, stay invested in growth stocks and let the volatility pass, said the head of fundamental equity research at Anand Rathi.

Higher crude prices on geopolitical tensions have led to Inflation-related concerns and have put pressure on Indian shares, the rupee and bonds.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said.

Tracking those developments, Indian shares plunged more than 3%. The rupee saw its worst drop in over three months after Russia attacked Ukraine, sending oil prices higher and stoking inflation worries.

At the day's low, the Indian stock market was among the worst performers in Asia. The Nifty and the Sensex are set for their seventh day of losses, their worst run since March 2020.

Still, despite the volatility in financial markets tracking the ebb and flow of the Ukraine border tensions, investors should continue to hold growth stocks and let volatility pass, said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental) at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

"Markets would be keen to know how the Ukraine crisis evolves and what kind of counter-measures are announced by the West. Post that, one could expect markets to stabilise," he noted.

"Investors could add stocks in a staggered manner once the market stabilises and as a strategy should focus on domestic-oriented businesses for now," added Mr Solanki.