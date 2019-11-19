NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
State-Run Banks Report Frauds Of More Of Rs 95,760 Crore In Six Months

"Government has taken comprehensive measures to curb the incidence of fraud in banks," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, told Rajya Sabha.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: November 19, 2019 16:30 IST
The number of fraud cases touched 5,743 during April-September period.


NEW DELHI: 

State-run banks reported fraud worth Rs 95,760 crore in the first six months of the fiscal year 2019-20 ending in March, finance minister told lawmakers on Tuesday.

The number of fraud cases touched 5,743 during April-September period.

The measures included the freezing of 338,000 bank accounts of inoperative companies in the last two financial years and an enactment of a law with a provision to confiscate the property of economic offenders.



