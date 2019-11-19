State-Run Banks Report Frauds Of More Of Rs 95,760 Crore In Six Months

The number of fraud cases touched 5,743 during April-September period.

State-run banks reported fraud worth Rs 95,760 crore in the first six months of the fiscal year 2019-20 ending in March, finance minister told lawmakers on Tuesday.

The number of fraud cases touched 5,743 during April-September period.

"Government has taken comprehensive measures to curb the incidence of fraud in banks," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, told Rajya Sabha.

The measures included the freezing of 338,000 bank accounts of inoperative companies in the last two financial years and an enactment of a law with a provision to confiscate the property of economic offenders.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.