State Bank of India Yono App: Open SBI Digital Account in Less Than Five Minutes

Learn how to open an SBI digital account in five minutes

State Bank of India (SBI)'s yono app is a one-stop shop for availing services like banking, insurance, investments and daily shopping. There are two ways to enroll on the yono app.

New customers can open an instant account if they have Aadhaar and PAN (permanent account number) cards. However, if you already have an SBI account, you can use your internet banking credentials to register on the yono app. In case you do not have an internet banking password, you can create one by using your debit card. Then you are set to to avail the servies of the app.

Ten things you should know about SBI's yono app

1. You can open an instant account-a digital savings account in less than five minutes without leaving your home.

2. You can avail banking, insurance transactions, investments and even shopping via the SBI yono app.

3. You get personalized a platinum debit card.

4. All transactions are paperless, hence convenient and easy to manage.

5. SBI yono app allows you to access pre-approved personal loans without any documentation up to Rs one lakh.

6. One can carry out intelligent funds transfer with Unified Payments Interface(UPI)-enabled payments.

7. By just one click, you can avail the overdraft facility against a fixed deposit (FD).

8. SBI yono app a marketplace where one can avail discounts and several offers across a large number of e-commerce merchants.

9. You can access the app even if you do not have an SBI account since you can open an instant account digitally.

10. You get concession on bank service charges.