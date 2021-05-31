SBI Increases Cash Withdrawal Limit. Check Withdrawal Limits Here

Cash withdrawal limit has been enhanced to Rs 1 lakh for customers using cheque at non-home branches.

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, has increased cash withdrawal limits for its customers from their non-home branches. "To support our customers in this pandemic, SBI has increased the non-home cash withdrawal limits through cheque and withdrawal form," State Bank of India said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

As per the renewed withdrawal limits, State Bank of India customers can withdraw up to Rs 25,000 from their non-home branch using cash withdrawal slip accompanied savings bank passbook.

Cash withdrawal limit has been enhanced to Rs 1 lakh for customers using cheque at non-home branches if they withdraw the money themselves. While, cash withdrawal by cheque for third party has been enhanced to Rs 50,000 per transaction, State Bank of India tweeted.

Earlier this month, State Bank of India said that its net profit in quarter ended March 2021 rose 80 per cent to Rs 6,451 crore compared with Rs 3,581 crore during the same period last year. Profit was aided by decline in provisions for bad loans an annual basis. Its provisions for bad loans fell to Rs 9,914 crore versus Rs 11,840 crore in the same period last year.

SBI's net interest income (NII) or the difference between interest earned and interest expended came in 19 per cent higher at Rs 27,067 crore versus Rs 22,767 crore in the same quarter last year.

As of 12:22 pm, State Bank of India shares traded 0.08 per cent higher at Rs 422, underperforming the Sensex which was up 0.7 per cent.