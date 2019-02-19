Looking To Open A Zero Balance Savings Account With SBI? Here's All You Need To Know

SBI provides all the usual facilities in a zero balance account that come with a regular savings account.

State Bank of India (SBI) offers the option of opening zero balance saving accounts where monthly average balance (MAB) rule is not applicable. Monthly Average Balance (MAB) is the sum of all the end of day (EOD) closing balance divided by the number of days in that month. Zero balance saving accounts doesn't require customers to maintain any particular minimum average balance, according to SBI's website- sbi.co.in. Despite this, the bank provides all the usual facilities that come with a regular savings account.