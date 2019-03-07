Service Charges Levied By State Bank Of India (SBI) For Different Facilities

SBI offer ATM-cum-debit cards but levy certain usage charges.

State Bank of India or SBI, the country's largest lender, offers a wide range of services under its personal banking segment. From deposit schemes to ATM services, from net banking facility to money transfer services, the lender provides a variety of options for customer's requirements. However, the bank also charges customer for some of its services. The lender has also fixed a certain monthly average balance (MAB) requirement for its savings bank account customers. Customers failing to meet the MAB requirements have to bear certain penalty charges.

Here are different types of service fee and penalty charges levied by SBI:

Regular savings account opening/closing charges

For SBI customers, there are no account opening and closure charges, according to the website of the lender- sbi.co.in.

ATM card usage charges

SBI offer ATM-cum-debit cards but levy certain usage charges. Customers are charged for transactions at ATMs over and above the permitted number of free transactions. The ATM card charges apply depending on the type - whether it belongs to the same bank where the customer's account is located or some other bank- and nature of ATM - whether the ATM is located in a metropolitan or any other city in the country.

Here are the various charges of SBI's ATM cards as stated on bank's website: