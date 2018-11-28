NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

State Bank of India Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates; What Others Lenders Pay

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Your Money | | Updated: November 28, 2018 21:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
State Bank of India Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates; What Others Lenders Pay

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank last revised their FD interest rates on November 6 and November 15 respectively.


State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender of the country, revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates with effect from today, the bank said on its website - sbi.co.in. A fixed deposit (FDs) is a secure financial instrument offered by banks, which fetch guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. 

Private sector peers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank last revised their FD interest rates on November 6 and November 15 respectively. SBI hiked its FD interest rates ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly monetary policy review outcome on December 5.

Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by SBI, Punjab National Bank (PNB), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs. 1 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.87.3
2 years to less than 3 years6.87.3
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

Punjab National Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - pnbindia.in:

Domestic FD rates for less Than Rs 1 crore from November 1, 2018
PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)For Senior Citizen (% p.a.)
7 to 14 days5.76.2
15 to 29 days5.76.2
30 to 45 days5.76.2
46 to 90 days6.356.85
91 to 179 days6.356.85
180 days to 270 Days6.356.85
271 days to less than 1 year6.356.85
1 year6.757.25
555 days6.857.35
above 1 year & upto 3 years6.757.25
above 3 year & upto 5 years6.256.75
above 5 years & upto 10 years6.257.27

 

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore from November 6, 2018, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%

 

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018
 GeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days66.5
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 184 days6.256.75
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.97.4
390 days to 2 years7.17.6
2 years 1 day upto 3 years7.58
3 years 1 day upto 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD (Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

fixed deposit (FD) interest ratesFixed Deposit (FD) revised interest ratesFixed deposit FD interest rates

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Madhya Pradesh ElectionMizoram ElectionLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusMate 20 ProRealme U1Kartarpur CorridorBPSCSAARC

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top