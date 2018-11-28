State Bank of India Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates; What Others Lenders Pay

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank last revised their FD interest rates on November 6 and November 15 respectively.

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender of the country, revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates with effect from today, the bank said on its website - sbi.co.in. A fixed deposit (FDs) is a secure financial instrument offered by banks, which fetch guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years.

Private sector peers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank last revised their FD interest rates on November 6 and November 15 respectively. SBI hiked its FD interest rates ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly monetary policy review outcome on December 5.

Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by SBI, Punjab National Bank (PNB), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits up to Rs. 1 crore:

State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.11.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.11.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8 7.3 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8 7.3 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35

Punjab National Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - pnbindia.in:

Domestic FD rates for less Than Rs 1 crore from November 1, 2018 Period General public (% p.a.) For Senior Citizen (% p.a.) 7 to 14 days 5.7 6.2 15 to 29 days 5.7 6.2 30 to 45 days 5.7 6.2 46 to 90 days 6.35 6.85 91 to 179 days 6.35 6.85 180 days to 270 Days 6.35 6.85 271 days to less than 1 year 6.35 6.85 1 year 6.75 7.25 555 days 6.85 7.35 above 1 year & upto 3 years 6.75 7.25 above 3 year & upto 5 years 6.25 6.75 above 5 years & upto 10 years 6.25 7.27

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore from November 6, 2018, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00%

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f November 15, 2018 General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 6 6.5 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75 121 days to 184 days 6.25 6.75 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.9 7.4 390 days to 2 years 7.1 7.6 2 years 1 day upto 3 years 7.5 8 3 years 1 day upto 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD (Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.