SBI Flexi Deposit Scheme: How It Works, Tenure And Other Details

In SBI's Flexi Deposit Scheme premature withdrawal is allowed.

SBI or State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, offers the option of opening a flexi deposit account under its personal banking portfolio. SBI's flexi deposit scheme is similar to recurring deposit (RD). However, in case of a flexi deposit, instead of a single fixed instalment every month, one can decide to vary his/her instalment amount and even the number of monthly instalments, within the annual sum defined, according to the bank's official website-sbi.co.in. All resident individual customers including minors are eligible for this scheme.