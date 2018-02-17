SBI Recurring Deposits: Interest Rates, Tenure, Details In 10 Points

Ten Things To Know About SBI's Recurring Deposits (RDs):

Recurring deposit (RD) is a kind of term deposit whereby investors can park their savings every month regularly for a fixed interest rate until a given maturity date. Customers can earn interest income on recurring deposits. These regular monthly deposits thus help investors earn an interest and thus help them build their savings. However, the installments should not be delayed as this will affect the maturity amount. The largest lender of the country, State Bank of India (SBI), allows its investors to deposit money in RDs.

1. Customers can open a recurring deposit (RD) account through internet banking if they have an internet banking user name and password, and at least one transaction account mapped to the username.

2. The period of an online recurring deposit should be minimum 12 months and maximum 120 months, said SBI on its website, onlinesbi.com.

3. The interest rates vary from time to time. SBI last revised interest rates on recurring deposits with effect from November 1, 2017, said a customer care executive.

4. The current interest rates on SBI RDs are as follows:

Tenure General public Senior citizens 1 year 6.25% pa 6.75% pa 2 year -less than 3 years 6% pa 6.50% pa 3 year - less than 5 years 6% pa 6.50% pa 5 year-up to 10 years 6% pa 6.50% pa



5. e-RD with additional rate of interest for senior citizens will be issued if the option for "Senior Citizen" is selected by the customer and the age of customer is 60 years or above, on the date of creating the recurring deposit, as per the date of birth recorded with SBI. The minimum tenure and minimum amount applicable for additional rate of interest for senior citizen will be as per SBI's policy.

6. The minimum amount of monthly installment shall be Rs 100. The amount of installment and number of installment cannot be changed after opening of the account, said SBI.

7. The maturity amount is based on the installment, tenure and the type of account selected by the customer, said SBI. The maturity value of an RD is rounded off to the nearest rupee and paid after 30 days /one month deposit of last installment or on the expiry of the period, for which the deposit was accepted, whichever is later. Customers may enquire the maturity amount, maturity date and rate of interest, without opening e-RD through the "Enquiry" tab available in e-RD (online recurring deposit) page on SBI's website onlineSBI.com.

8. Whenever a depositor fails to pay the installment on due date for three consecutive months the account shall not be closed and service charge of Rs 10/- is applicable. The penalty charged on delayed payment of instalment shall be i) Penalty in case of delay in payment of installment of RD of 5 years or less shall be Rs 1.50 for every Rs 100 per month. ii) Such penalty shall be Rs 2.00 for every Rs. 100 per month for the account on more than 5 years.

9. An e-RD can only be created online from 8:00 AM IST to 8:00 PM IST. Requests initiated beyond this period will be scheduled for the next opening hours, said SBI.

10. An e-RD can be opened only if mode of operation is 'Single' or 'Either or Survivor' or 'Any A/c Hold or Survivor' or 'Power of Attorney', said SBI.



