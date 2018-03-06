Latest SBI Interest Rates On Recurring Deposits, Fixed Deposits

Given below is a comparison of SBI fixed deposit (FD) and recurring deposit (RD) interest rates:
SBI fixed deposit (FD) interest rates:
The interest rates for retail domestic term deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore' have been revised, said SBI on its website, sbi.co.in.
The revised interest rates are as under:
|Tenors
|Existing for Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
5.75
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
|180 days to 210 days
6.25
6.35
6.75
6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|1 year
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|Above 1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.5
6.5
7
|3 years to less than 5 years
6
6.5
6.5
7
|5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.5
6.5
7
SBI recurring deposit (RD) interest rates (as told by a customer care executive):
|Tenure
|General public
|Senior citizens
|1 year
|6.40% pa
|6.90% pa
|2 year -less than 3 years
|6.50% pa
|7% pa
|3 year - less than 5 years
|6.50% pa
|7% pa
|5 year-up to 10 years
|6.50% pa
|7% pa
Recently, SBI raised the key one-year MCLR or benchmark rate to 8.15 per cent from 7.95 per cent.