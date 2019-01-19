SBI Recurring Deposit (RD) Account: How It Works, Interest Rates, Other Features

The recurring deposit account is subject to tax deducted at source, said SBI.

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender of the country, offers the option of opening a recurring deposit (RD) account that allows customers to save a fixed sum every month and earn an interest income on the same. Interest rates offered on recurring deposits (RDs) are the same as that on fixed deposit (FD) accounts, noted the lender on its corporate website- sbi.co.in. The difference is that in case of FDs, customers have to deposit the amount and keep it blocked until a fixed maturity period. While in case of RDs, customers can deposit the sum every month and thus RDs help them their build their savings through regular deposits.