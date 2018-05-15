SBI Recurring Deposit (RD) Account: Interest Rates And Other Details Here

Recurring deposits (RDs) help customers earn good interest rates on regular deposits.

Tenors Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018 Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018 Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 5.75 6.25 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.25 6.75 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.35 6.85 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.4 6.9 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.4 6.4 6.9 6.9 2 years to less than 3 years 6.5 6.6 7 7.1 3 years to less than 5 years 6.5 6.7 7 7.2 5 years and up to 10 years 6.5 6.75 7 7.25

For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.