© Thomson Reuters 2018

State Bank of India, the nation's biggest lender by assets, reported a surprise loss of Rs 2,416 crore ($375.10 million) for the three months ended December.Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 2,067 crore, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed. Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 10.35 per cent at end-December, compared with 9.83 per cent in the previous quarter.