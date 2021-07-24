State Bank Of India Branch Inaugurated At Rashtrapati Bhavan

State Bank of India opened a new branch at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) opened a new branch within the premises of the Rashtrapati Bhavan - the first branch of the state-owned bank in the President's Estate, on Saturday, July 24.

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the opening of the branch in the presence of First Lady Savita Kovind, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, and Dinesh Khara, Chairman of State Bank of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind is the first customer of the SBI branch and was handed over his passbook today, soon after opening his account, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

State Bank of India's branch at Rashtrapati Bhavan - Important features:

The SBI branch has provisions of safe deposit lockers and an ATM for customers. It will provide all types of banking services to the residents of the President's Estate.

The branch offers all financial services and is equipped with the latest digital initiatives such as video KYC, automated cash deposit and withdrawal machine, as well as self-service passbook printing facility.

The branch though located within the premises of the Rashtrapati Bhavan would be accessible to all those who are not residents of the estate



State Bank of India is the country's largest bank with a network of more than 22,000 branches and 60,000 ATMs or CDMs - serving around 45 crore customers, across the country. The bank's ATMs and branches are also located in remote areas of the country such as districts in Leh, Ladakh. On Friday, July 23, shares of State Bank of India settled 1.69 per cent higher at Rs 429.15 apiece on the BSE.