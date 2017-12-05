Transaction Limits, Charges, Conditions Of SBI's Online Transactions

SBI, allows customers to transfer money from one bank to another, from one branch to another and from one account to another, among many other services.

Business | | Updated: December 05, 2017 16:55 IST
While some of SBI online transaction services are free, a few them are chargeable.

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), allows customers to transfer money from one bank to another, from one branch to another and from one account to another, among many other services. All these services are only a click away. While some of them are free, a few of the transactions are chargeable. The levy depends on the amount that one transfers and also the type of transfer he/she makes on onlineSBI.com, the official website of SBI.
 

How to access the details, conditions, limits, and charges on online transactions of SBI:


Log into your online SBI account and click on 'Enquiries' tab.

Towards the left, when you click on 'Transaction limits/charges', you will be directed to the same page, whereby you will be able to see different charges for different transaction types.
 
sbi


On the screen, you will be able to see description of transactions, minimum and maximum transaction amounts, overall transaction limit allowed in a  day (on the basis of each category) and SBI's charges for each transaction. For example, if you want to transfer a fund from one of your SBI accounts to another one in the same branch, the minimum amount required is Re 1 and the maximum amount limit is Rs 2,00,00,000.

 

Given below is the entire list of SBI transaction limits and charges:

CategoryDescriptionMinimum Transaction Maximum Transaction Overall limit in a day for the categoryBank’s Charges
Amount Amount
 
IFund Transfer ( within own account (same customer number) in same branch11,00,00,000/-1,00,00,000/-NIL
Creation of e-TDR/e-STDR1,00099,99,999/-NIL
Creation of e - RD (Monthly instalment)10099,99,999/-NIL
IIFund Transfer within own account (Same customer number) in different branch11,00,00,000/-1,00,00,000/-NIL
IIIFund Transfer within SBI (Other than own accounts)110,00,000/-10,00,000/-NIL
Virtual Card10050,000/-NIL
Transfer through Credit Card (VISA) Bill pay125,000/- Per Transaction (Per day Max. 50,000/- )₹15 per Transaction
IRCTC Transactions15,00,000₹10 + Goods and Service tax as applicable (wef. 01-04-2014)
TANGEDCO Transactions15,00,000₹10 per Transaction
Merchant Transaction15,00,000NIL
Inter Bank Transfer (NEFT)110,000₹1 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax
10,0011,00,000₹2 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax
Above 1,00,0002,00,000₹3 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax
Above 2,00,00010,00,000/-₹5 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax
Inter Bank Transfer (RTGS)2,00,000/-5,00,00008.00 Hours to 16.30 Hours 
₹5 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax
Above 5,00,00010,00,000/-08.00 Hours to 16.30 Hours 
₹10 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax
Immediate Payment Service (IMPS)11,000No Transaction Charges
1,00110,000₹1 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax
10,0011,00,000₹2 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax
1,00,0012,00,000₹3 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax
IRCTC Fee(on SBI Payment gateway)15,00,000₹10 + Goods and Service Tax
International Fund Transfer (FOR)Equiv. of USD 5,000 per transaction, Maximum 4 transactions per month i.e. maximum USD 2,40,000 per calendar yearUSD 10 equiv Fixed (@ TT Selling Card Rate for the day)
IVBill Payment15,00,000/-5,00,000/-NIL
    
Demand Draft15,000₹25 per transaction + Goods and Service Tax
5,00110,000₹50 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax
10,0011,00,000charges ₹5 per thousand or part thereof, Min ₹60 including Goods Service tax
1,00,0005,00,000/-Charges ₹4 (Including Goods Service Tax) per thousand or part thereof, Min ₹ 600(Including Goods Service Tax) * Max ₹2000(Including Goods Service Tax)
--The courier charges for delivery of demand draft by courier – ₹50 + Goods and Service Tax.
Donation15,00,000/-NIL
Contribution to New Pension SystemFor Tier-1 : 500 For Tier-2 : 25010,00,000/-As prescribed by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)
    
VTransfer to PPF (max 12 transactions per annum)5001,50,000/- NIL
VIState Bank Collect(i-Collect)(wherever applicable)11,00,00010,00,000/-₹10 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax
Above 1,00,0005,00,000₹20 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax
Above 5,00,00010,00,000₹40 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax
VIIOLTAS (Income Tax etc.) , CBEC  and ICEGATE12 Crore2 CroreNIL
VIIIAll payments to Govt. And semi-govt. Institutions including taxes, statutory dues.12 Crore2 CroreNIL
IXPortfolio Investment Scheme (PIS) for NRIs 11 Crore1 CroreNIL
XIPO for Retail investors12,00,0001 CroreNIL
IPO (HNI)Above 2,00,0001 CroreNIL
XIDMAT (Lien marking)11 Crore1 CroreNIL
XIIStop payment of cheques SB account and CA/CCNo limitNo limitNA₹ 100 + GST per instrument maximum ₹500 + GST per instance
XIIIGift Card₹500 and thereafter multiple of ₹1Card Balance at any point of time should not exceed ₹50000NAIssuance charge is ₹100 +GST. Waived up to 31.03.2018 . However image based gift cards are chargeable.


