Transaction Limits, Charges, Conditions Of SBI's Online Transactions

How to access the details, conditions, limits, and charges on online transactions of SBI:

Given below is the entire list of SBI transaction limits and charges:

Category Description Minimum Transaction Maximum Transaction Overall limit in a day for the category Bank’s Charges Amount Amount ₹ ₹ ₹ I Fund Transfer ( within own account (same customer number) in same branch 1 1,00,00,000/- 1,00,00,000/- NIL Creation of e-TDR/e-STDR 1,000 99,99,999/- NIL Creation of e - RD (Monthly instalment) 100 99,99,999/- NIL II Fund Transfer within own account (Same customer number) in different branch 1 1,00,00,000/- 1,00,00,000/- NIL III Fund Transfer within SBI (Other than own accounts) 1 10,00,000/- 10,00,000/- NIL Virtual Card 100 50,000/- NIL Transfer through Credit Card (VISA) Bill pay 1 25,000/- Per Transaction (Per day Max. 50,000/- ) ₹15 per Transaction IRCTC Transactions 1 5,00,000 ₹10 + Goods and Service tax as applicable (wef. 01-04-2014) TANGEDCO Transactions 1 5,00,000 ₹10 per Transaction Merchant Transaction 1 5,00,000 NIL Inter Bank Transfer (NEFT) 1 10,000 ₹1 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax 10,001 1,00,000 ₹2 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax Above 1,00,000 2,00,000 ₹3 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax Above 2,00,000 10,00,000/- ₹5 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax Inter Bank Transfer (RTGS) 2,00,000/- 5,00,000 08.00 Hours to 16.30 Hours ₹5 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax Above 5,00,000 10,00,000/- 08.00 Hours to 16.30 Hours ₹10 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) 1 1,000 No Transaction Charges 1,001 10,000 ₹1 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax 10,001 1,00,000 ₹2 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax 1,00,001 2,00,000 ₹3 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax IRCTC Fee(on SBI Payment gateway) 1 5,00,000 ₹10 + Goods and Service Tax International Fund Transfer (FOR) Equiv. of USD 5,000 per transaction, Maximum 4 transactions per month i.e. maximum USD 2,40,000 per calendar year USD 10 equiv Fixed (@ TT Selling Card Rate for the day) IV Bill Payment 1 5,00,000/- 5,00,000/- NIL Demand Draft 1 5,000 ₹25 per transaction + Goods and Service Tax 5,001 10,000 ₹50 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax 10,001 1,00,000 charges ₹5 per thousand or part thereof, Min ₹60 including Goods Service tax 1,00,000 5,00,000/- Charges ₹4 (Including Goods Service Tax) per thousand or part thereof, Min ₹ 600(Including Goods Service Tax) * Max ₹2000(Including Goods Service Tax) - - The courier charges for delivery of demand draft by courier – ₹50 + Goods and Service Tax. Donation 1 5,00,000/- NIL Contribution to New Pension System For Tier-1 : 500 For Tier-2 : 250 10,00,000/- As prescribed by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) V Transfer to PPF (max 12 transactions per annum) 500 1,50,000/- NIL VI State Bank Collect(i-Collect)(wherever applicable) 1 1,00,000 10,00,000/- ₹10 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax Above 1,00,000 5,00,000 ₹20 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax Above 5,00,000 10,00,000 ₹40 per Transaction + Goods and Service Tax VII OLTAS (Income Tax etc.) , CBEC and ICEGATE 1 2 Crore 2 Crore NIL VIII All payments to Govt. And semi-govt. Institutions including taxes, statutory dues. 1 2 Crore 2 Crore NIL IX Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS) for NRIs 1 1 Crore 1 Crore NIL X IPO for Retail investors 1 2,00,000 1 Crore NIL IPO (HNI) Above 2,00,000 1 Crore NIL XI DMAT (Lien marking) 1 1 Crore 1 Crore NIL XII Stop payment of cheques SB account and CA/CC No limit No limit NA ₹ 100 + GST per instrument maximum ₹500 + GST per instance XIII Gift Card ₹500 and thereafter multiple of ₹1 Card Balance at any point of time should not exceed ₹50000 NA Issuance charge is ₹100 +GST. Waived up to 31.03.2018 . However image based gift cards are chargeable.

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), allows customers to transfer money from one bank to another, from one branch to another and from one account to another, among many other services. All these services are only a click away. While some of them are free, a few of the transactions are chargeable. The levy depends on the amount that one transfers and also the type of transfer he/she makes on onlineSBI.com, the official website of SBI.Log into your online SBI account and click on 'Enquiries' tab.Towards the left, when you click on 'Transaction limits/charges', you will be directed to the same page, whereby you will be able to see different charges for different transaction types.On the screen, you will be able to see description of transactions, minimum and maximum transaction amounts, overall transaction limit allowed in a day (on the basis of each category) and SBI's charges for each transaction. For example, if you want to transfer a fund from one of your SBI accounts to another one in the same branch, the minimum amount required is Re 1 and the maximum amount limit is Rs 2,00,00,000.