SBI's Current Bank Account: Mode Of Operation, Minimum Average Balance And Other Details

No rate of interest is available on SBI's current account.

State Bank of India (SBI) offers current bank account for users like firms, companies, public enterprises, businessmen, etc. According to SBI, current bank account is a form of demand deposit where withdrawals are allowed any number of times depending upon the balance in the account or up to a particular agreed amount. A current account is generally best suited for managing day to day transactions. Normal current account is ideal for small businessmen, professionals, traders etc. who need a current account with basic facilities at nominal cost, added SBI.