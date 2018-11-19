How To Avail Up To 5 Litres Of Free Petrol Through BHIM SBI Pay

BHIM SBI Pay offer on fuel purchase is valid till November 23, 2018, said SBI.

State Bank of India (SBI) is offering up to 5 litres of free petrol on payment done via BHIM (Bharat Interface For Money) SBI Pay at any domestic oil retail outlet, noted the lender on it's official Twitter account- @TheOfficialSBI. BHIM SBI Pay, based on Unified Payments Interface or UPI, is a mobile app that lets users transfer funds using a virtual payment address or a bank account along with the Indian Financial System Code (IFSC) code. The offer is valid till November 23, 2018. The minimum transaction value in order to avail the benefits of the offer is Rs 100, said SBI.

Fuel your drive at any Indian Oil Retail outlet with BHIM SBI Pay and get up to 5 litres of petrol free! Hurry! Offer valid till 23rd November 2018. For more details on the offer, visit: https://t.co/2OAnjbA2m1#SBI#IndianOil#NPCI#Offer#Deal#Fuel#Petrol#BHIMSBIPay#UPIpic.twitter.com/XUVAxeVO6u — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 19, 2018

Steps to avail BHIM SBI Pay offer on fuel purchase:

1. Buy fuel from Indian oil retail outlets and pay through BHIM-UPI i.e. BHIM SBI Pay app

2. Send sms in a specified format to 9222222084: <UPI Reference No. (12-Digit)> <DDMM>. DDMM is the actual date of card payment transaction

3. All lucky users, who will be eligible for free petrol offer, would be contacted by back-end operator through SMS for further processing

Terms and conditions of BHIM SBI Pay offer on fuel purchase:

1. BHIM SBI Pay offer on fuel purchase is open to all Indian citizens aged 18 or over, as on April 1 2018, residing in India only, said SBI.

2. This offer is applicable for purchase of fuels at any Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Assam Oil division retail outlets only.

3. One mobile number will be eligible for getting cashback for maximum two times during the offer period and the maximum value will be Rs 400. This is approximately equivalent to the price of 5 litres of petrol at Goa, noted SBI.

4. Only those SMS which have been sent in proper SMS syntax within 7 (including the day of transaction) days of the actual payment for purchase of fuel from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) retail outlet will be eligible for participating in the campaign.

5. A customer can make multiple entries for repeat purchases however each SMS should have a separate approval code or UPI reference number. Multiple entries using the same approval code or UPI reference number will be considered invalid, mentioned SBI.

6. In case on a single day, if there are 2 (or more) mobile numbers having the same message (i.e. same UPI reference number and date) then both shall not be eligible for the offer, unless the banking transaction database has as many number of records of distinct transactions with same approval code or UPI reference umber on the same day.

7. Winners will be declared normally within two weeks of the close of the offer or within such period as the corporation may deem fit.

8. The offer is not transferable and cannot be exchanged/redeemed for cash. No cash claim shall be entertained in lieu of the offer. This offer may not be combined with other IOCL promotional or discount offer.

9. No queries/clarifications/suggestions will be entertained on the modality of selection or the selection process which would be entirely the discretion of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

10. All statutory levies including taxes, duties etc., applicable on the prizes would have to be borne by the prize winners, said the lender.