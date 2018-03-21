SBI Offers 100% Waiver On Home Loan Processing Fees Until March 31

Browse from our range of Home Loan products or calculate the savings of switching your existing Home Loan to SBI. Apply online before 31st March and get a 100% waiver on processing fees. Visit https://t.co/nLCuFySKUd today pic.twitter.com/HZNFHciHPb— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 21, 2018
"SBI Home Loans is the largest Mortgage Lender in India, which has helped over 30 lakh families to achieve the dream of owning a home," said SBI on its website, homeloans.sbi.
In order to avail a regular home loan from SBI, here is what you need to know:
Interest Rates on SBI home loans:
|Category
|Home Loan (Term Loan)*
|Home Loan as Overdraft (Maxgain)*
|Upto Rs. 30 lakhs
|Above Rs.30 lakhs & Upto Rs.75 lakhs
|Above Rs.75 lakhs
|Above Rs.20 lakhs & Upto Rs.30 lakhs
|Above Rs.30 lakhs & Upto Rs.75 lakhs
|Above Rs.75 lakhs & Upto Rs.3 crores
|Salaried
|Women
|8.35**% p.a
|8.50-8.55% p.a
|8.60-8.65% p.a
|8.40**% p.a
|8.60-8.65% p.a
|8.65-8.70% p.a
|Others
|8.40**% p.a
|8.55-8.60% p.a
|8.65-8.70% p.a
|8.45**% p.a
|8.65-8.70% p.a
|8.75-8.80% p.a
|Non-Salaried
|Women
|8.45**% p.a
|8.65-8.70% p.a
|8.70-8.75% p.a
|8.50**% p.a
|8.75-8.80% p.a
|8.80-8.85% p.a
|Others
|8.50**% p.a
|8.70-8.75% p.a
|8.75-8.80% p.a
|8.55**% p.a
|8.80-8.85% p.a
|8.85-8.90% p.a
Eligibility:
You must be an Indian resident.
The minimum age of a loan applicant should be 18 years while the maximum should be 70 years.
Under regular home loans, an applicant can get loan tenure of up to 30 years.