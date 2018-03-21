NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
SBI Offers 100% Waiver On Home Loan Processing Fees Until March 31

SBI - the largest lender of the country - is offering a 100% waiver on home loan processing fees if you apply before March 31

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: March 21, 2018 19:14 IST
SBI says that it offers 'affordable home loans for up to Rs 30 lakh' with an interest rate of 8.35% p.a.

State Bank of India (SBI) - the largest lender of the country - is offering a 100 per cent waiver on home loan processing fees if you apply before March 31, said the bank on Wednesday. "Browse from our range of Home Loan products or calculate the savings of switching your existing Home Loan to SBI. Apply online before 31st March and get a 100% waiver on processing fees. Visit https://homeloans.sbi today," SBI said on its verified Twitter handle @TheOfficialSBI. SBI said on its website that it offers 'affordable home loans for up to Rs 30 lakh' with an interest rate of 8.35 per cent per annum.
 
"SBI Home Loans is the largest Mortgage Lender in India, which has helped over 30 lakh families to achieve the dream of owning a home," said SBI on its website, homeloans.sbi.

In order to avail a regular home loan from SBI, here is what you need to know:

Interest Rates on SBI home loans:
CategoryHome Loan (Term Loan)*Home Loan as Overdraft (Maxgain)*
Upto Rs. 30 lakhsAbove Rs.30 lakhs & Upto Rs.75 lakhsAbove Rs.75 lakhsAbove Rs.20 lakhs & Upto Rs.30 lakhsAbove Rs.30 lakhs & Upto Rs.75 lakhsAbove Rs.75 lakhs & Upto Rs.3 crores
Salaried
Women8.35**% p.a8.50-8.55% p.a8.60-8.65% p.a8.40**% p.a8.60-8.65% p.a8.65-8.70% p.a
Others8.40**% p.a8.55-8.60% p.a8.65-8.70% p.a8.45**% p.a8.65-8.70% p.a8.75-8.80% p.a
Non-Salaried
Women8.45**% p.a8.65-8.70% p.a8.70-8.75% p.a8.50**% p.a8.75-8.80% p.a8.80-8.85% p.a
Others8.50**% p.a8.70-8.75% p.a8.75-8.80% p.a8.55**% p.a8.80-8.85% p.a8.85-8.90% p.a


Eligibility:
You must be an Indian resident.
The minimum age of a loan applicant should be 18 years while the maximum should be 70 years.
Under regular home loans, an applicant can get loan tenure of up to 30 years.

