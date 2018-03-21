SBI Offers 100% Waiver On Home Loan Processing Fees Until March 31

Browse from our range of Home Loan products or calculate the savings of switching your existing Home Loan to SBI. Apply online before 31st March and get a 100% waiver on processing fees. Visit https://t.co/nLCuFySKUd today pic.twitter.com/HZNFHciHPb — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 21, 2018

Category Home Loan (Term Loan)* Home Loan as Overdraft (Maxgain)* Upto Rs. 30 lakhs Above Rs.30 lakhs & Upto Rs.75 lakhs Above Rs.75 lakhs Above Rs.20 lakhs & Upto Rs.30 lakhs Above Rs.30 lakhs & Upto Rs.75 lakhs Above Rs.75 lakhs & Upto Rs.3 crores Salaried Women 8.35**% p.a 8.50-8.55% p.a 8.60-8.65% p.a 8.40**% p.a 8.60-8.65% p.a 8.65-8.70% p.a Others 8.40**% p.a 8.55-8.60% p.a 8.65-8.70% p.a 8.45**% p.a 8.65-8.70% p.a 8.75-8.80% p.a Non-Salaried Women 8.45**% p.a 8.65-8.70% p.a 8.70-8.75% p.a 8.50**% p.a 8.75-8.80% p.a 8.80-8.85% p.a Others 8.50**% p.a 8.70-8.75% p.a 8.75-8.80% p.a 8.55**% p.a 8.80-8.85% p.a 8.85-8.90% p.a

State Bank of India (SBI) - the largest lender of the country - is offering a 100 per cent waiver on home loan processing fees if you apply before March 31, said the bank on Wednesday. "Browse from our range of Home Loan products or calculate the savings of switching your existing Home Loan to SBI. Apply online before 31st March and get a 100% waiver on processing fees. Visit https://homeloans.sbi today," SBI said on its verified Twitter handle @TheOfficialSBI. SBI said on its website that it offers 'affordable home loans for up to Rs 30 lakh' with an interest rate of 8.35 per cent per annum."SBI Home Loans is the largest Mortgage Lender in India, which has helped over 30 lakh families to achieve the dream of owning a home," said SBI on its website, homeloans.sbi.You must be an Indian resident.The minimum age of a loan applicant should be 18 years while the maximum should be 70 years.Under regular home loans, an applicant can get loan tenure of up to 30 years.