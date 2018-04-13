SBI Cards Can Help You Get Discounts At Big Bazaar Stores. Details Here

State Bank of India (SBI) is offering 10 per cent discount on its RuPay debit cards on buying latest home appliances at Big Bazaar, informed country's largest lender on its official twitter handle- @TheOfficialSBI. SBI's offer on shopping at Big Bazaar outlets is valid till April 30, 2018 and is applicable on a single minimum purchase of Rs 1,500. The maximum discount that can be availed per transaction is Rs 250, said SBI. The offer discount will be processed at the billing counter by 'Big Bazaar' at the time of purchase and will reflect on the bill instantly, RuPay said.
Highlights
- SBI's discount offer on Big Bazaar is applicable on a single transaction
- SBI's offer cannot be clubbed with any other bank/card scheme offer
- The maximum discount that can be availed per transaction is Rs 250
Upgrade your home with your SBI RuPay Debit card!— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 12, 2018
Enjoy additional 10% discount on your #SBI RuPay Debit card when you buy the latest home appliances at @BigBazaar. Shop now!
T&Cs: https://t.co/RFQlAL2xo2#StateBank#YONO#OneLifeOneRuPay#YouOnlyNeedOne#OneAmazingOfferhttps://t.co/HfDLdb3fiZ
Terms and conditions of SBI cards' discount offer on Big Bazaar shopping, according to RuPay:
1. SBI's discount offer on Big Bazaar is applicable on a single transaction and bills cannot be clubbed to avail the discount. (Also read: SBI Savings Bank Accounts For Minors: From Eligibility To Interest Rates)
2. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other bank/card scheme offer at the stores.
3. It is subject to availability of products at the sole discretion of 'Future Retail Limited'.
4. All Customer queries/dispute on the offer should be raised within 3 days from invoice date. For any disputes, the customer needs to furnish a scanned copy of the charge slip and invoice for the case to be taken for further investigation. (Also read: State Bank Of India (SBI) ATM Cash Withdrawal Limit, Rules Explained)
5. The participation in the offer is entirely voluntary and it is understood, that the participation by the cardholders shall be deemed to have been made on a voluntary basis.
6. All taxes, duties, levies or other statutory dues and charges payable in connection with the benefits accruing under the offer shall be borne solely by the cardholder and NPCI (National Payment Corporations of India) will not be liable in any manner whatsoever for any such taxes, duties, levies or other statutory dues, mentioned RuPay on the website.