SBI Opens 14th Branch In Ladakh, Set In This Picturesque Village

SBI new branch: SBI said the new branch is located in Diskit, Nubra Valley (District Leh). SBI said the branch is about 100 kilometres from Leh.

Corporates | Updated: September 14, 2019 14:41 IST
SBI said it has a network of 22,088 branches across the country


With an aim to expand its network in the underserved regions in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday opened its fourteenth branch in Ladakh. The new branch is located in Diskit, Nubra Valley (District Leh), the country's largest bank said in a statement. State Bank of India has been stepping ahead towards achieving the aim to get the unbanked and underbanked areas to have better access to financial services, it said. SBI said the branch is about 100 kilometres from Leh.

Residents of Diskit can now avail all kind of banking services in their hometown without any hassle of travelling miles to avail banking facilities. Army personnel deployed in the area including those up to Siachen Base Camp will also benefit from opening of this branch, SBI said.

"India has witnessed profound changes in its financial inclusion ecosystem. We at SBI will always be committed to spread our wings to touch the lives of people residing at the remotest places of the country," said SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar, who inaugurated the branch.

“We will continue empowering citizens of every nook and corner possible by helping them become financially confident and independent," he added. 

SBI said it has a network of 22,088 branches across the country. It is the country's the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers and employees. 

SBI commands a market share of around 35 per cent in home loans and 36 per cent in auto loans.



