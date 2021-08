State Bank of India (SBI) Life Insurance recently announced the launch of 'SBI Life eShield Next' - a new age-term insurance policy, which raises or 'levels up' the protection coverage with the life milestones of the insured. The policy is a non-participating, non-linked, life insurance pure risk premium product, which allows customers to reap benefits by ‘levelling up' the required insurance protection, according to a recent statement shared by the company.

