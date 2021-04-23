SBI Launches Video KYC Based Savings Account Opening For Customers

In order to help customers open their respective accounts, the State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday, April 23, launched a video KYC-based account opening feature on its mobile banking app- 'YONO'. According to a statement shared by the State Bank of India, the new feature will help customers to open an account, without having to physically visit a bank branch, which assumes significance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The new digital function is powered by artificial intelligence or AI as well as facial recognition technology. The whole process is paperless and contactless, said SBI.
