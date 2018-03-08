SBI Interest Rates: Savings Bank (SB) Account Vs Recurring Deposit (RD) Vs Fixed Deposit (FD)

Given below is a comparison between interest rates of SBI on savings bank accounts, fixed deposits and recurring deposits:
SBI interest rates on savings bank account
SBI revised interest rates on savings bank deposits with effect from 31st July 2017, according to its website, sbi.co.in.
|Sr No.
|Particulars
|Rate of Interest
|1
|Saving Deposits Balance upto Rs. 1 crore.
|3.50% p.a
|2
|Saving Deposits Balance above Rs. 1 crore.
|4.00% p.a
SBI interest rates on fixed deposits
1. SBI revised interest rates on fixed deposits (below Rs 1 crore) with effect from 28.02.2018, according to its website. The revised interest rates are as under:
(All figures in % per annum)
|Tenors
|Existing for Public w.e.f. 01.11.2017
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 01.11.2017
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
5.75
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
|180 days to 210 days
6.25
6.35
6.75
6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|1 year
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|Above 1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.4
6.75
6.9
|2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.5
6.5
7
|3 years to less than 5 years
6
6.5
6.5
7
|5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.5
6.5
7
2. SBI revised interest rates on domestic bulk term or fixed deposits (Rs 1 crore To Rs 10 crore) with effect from 28.02.2018, said sbi.co.in.
|Tenors
|Existing w.e.f. 30.01.2018
|Revised w.e.f 28.02.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizen w.e.f 30.01.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizen w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
5.75
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.7
6.75
7.2
|180 days to 210 days
6.25
|6.7
6.75
|7.2
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.75
6.5
7.25
|3 years to less than 5 years
6
6.65
6.5
|7.15
|5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.25
6.5
6.75
3. SBI revised its interest rates on domestic bulk term or fixed deposits (above Rs 10 crore) with effect from 28.02.2018, said said sbi.co.in.
(All figures in % per annum)
|Tenors
|Existing w.e.f. 30.01.2018
|Revised w.e.f 28.02.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizen w.e.f 30.01.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizen w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.25
5.75
5.75
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.7
6.75
7.2
|180 days to 210 days
6.25
6.7
6.75
7.2
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|1 year to 455 days
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|456 days to less than 2 years
6.25
6.75
6.75
7.25
|2 years to less than 3 years
6
6.75
6.5
7.25
|3 years to less than 5 years
6
|6.65
6.5
|7.15
|5 years and up to 10 years
6
6.25
6.5
6.75
SBI interest rates on recurring deposits (as told by a customer care executive)
|Tenure
|General public
|Senior citizens
|1 year
|6.40% pa
|6.90% pa
|2 year -less than 3 years
|6.50% pa
|7% pa
|3 year - less than 5 years
|6.50% pa
|7% pa
|5 year-up to 10 years
|6.50% pa
|7% pa
SBI raised the key one-year MCLR to 8.15 per cent from 7.95 per cent. Since the inception of a new lending rate system in April 2016, this is the first time that SBI has raised the one-year MCLR or benchmark rate.