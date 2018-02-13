SBI Interest Rates: Savings Bank Account Vs Fixed Deposit Vs NRE Account

NRE TERM DEPOSITS With effect from 30 th January, 2018

Tenors Below Rs.1 Crore Rs.1 Crore & up to 10 Crores Above Rs.10 Crores

1 year 6.25% 6.25% 6.25%

Above 1 year to 455 days 6.25% 6.25% 6.25%

456 days to less than 2 years 6.25% 6.25% 6.25%

2 years to less than 3 years 6.00% 6.00% 6.00%

3 years to less than 5 years 6.00% 6.00% 6.00%

5 years and upto 10 years 6.00% 6.00% 6.00%

Premature withdrawal No interest is payable if the deposit is withdrawn before one year. No interest is payable if the deposit is withdrawn before one year. No interest is payable if the deposit is withdrawn before one year.

Effective 01st April 2017, Penalty for Premature Withdrawal for Retail Term Deposits upto Rs.5.00 lacs will be 0.50% (all tenors). On pre-mature withdrawal of the deposit (after completion of 1 year), interest will be paid at applicable rate for the period the deposit has actually remained with the Bank or contracted rate less Premature Penalty of 1%, whichever is lower. On pre-mature withdrawal of the deposit (after completion of 1 year), interest will be paid at applicable rate for the period the deposit has actually remained with the Bank or contracted rate less Premature Penalty of 1%, whichever is lower.