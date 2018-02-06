SBI Home Loans: Documents Required, Interest Rates, Details State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, offers home loans for purchase of ready-built and under-construction properties, pre-owned homes, construction and extension of houses and repair/renovation.

Share EMAIL PRINT Home loan processing charges are low and there are no prepayment penalties, said SBI.



Eligibility for SBI home loans:

An applicant must be a resident of India.



The minimum age of the applicant must be 18 years.



The maximum age of the applicant can be 70 years.



SBI offers home loan tenure of up to 30 years.



Documents required to apply for SBI home loans:

List of papers/ documents applicable to all applicants:

Employer Identity Card



Loan Application: Completed loan application form duly filled, affixed with three passport size photographs



Proof of Identity (Any one): PAN (permanent account number)/ passport/ driver's license/ voter ID card



Proof of Residence/ Address (Any one): Recent copy of telephone bill/ electricity bill/water bill/ piped gas bill or copy of passport/ driving license/ Aadhaar Card.



Property papers:

Permission for construction (where applicable)



Registered agreement for sale (only for Maharashtra)/allotment letter/stamped agreement for sale



Occupancy certificate (in case of ready to move property)



Share certificate (only for Maharashtra), maintenance bill, electricity bill, property tax receipt



Approved plan copy (Xerox Blueprint) & registered development agreement of the builder, conveyance seed (for new property)



Payment receipts or bank account statements showing all the payments made to builder/seller



Account statement:

Last six months bank account statements for all bank accounts held by the applicant/s



If there is any previous loan from other banks/lenders, then loan account statement for the last one year



Income proof for salaried applicant/ co-applicant/ guarantor:



Salary slips or salary certificates of last three months



Copy of Form 16 for last two years or copy of income tax returns for last two financial years, acknowledged by the income tax department.



Income proof for non-salaried applicant/ co-applicant/ guarantor:

Business address proof



IT returns for last 3 years



Balance sheet & profit & loss account for last three years



Business license details (or equivalent)



TDS (tax deducted at source) certificate (Form 16A, if applicable)



Certificate of qualification (for C.A. / Doctor and other professionals)

Interest rate and fees for SBI home loans: Category Home Loan (Term Loan)* Home Loan as Overdraft (Maxgain)* Upto Rs. 30 lakhs Above Rs.30 lakhs & Upto Rs.75 lakhs Above Rs.75 lakhs Above Rs.20 lakhs & Upto Rs.30 lakhs Above Rs.30 lakhs & Upto Rs.75 lakhs Above Rs.75 lakhs & Upto Rs.3 crores Salaried Women 8.30% p.a 8.30-8.35% p.a 8.40-8.45% p.a 8.35% p.a 8.40-8.45% p.a 8.45-8.50% p.a Others 8.35% p.a 8.35-8.40% p.a 8.45-8.50% p.a 8.40% p.a 8.45-8.50% p.a 8.55-8.60% p.a Non-Salaried Women 8.40% p.a 8.45-8.50% p.a 8.50-8.55% p.a 8.45% p.a 8.55-8.60% p.a 8.60-8.65% p.a Others 8.45% p.a 8.50-8.55% p.a 8.55-8.60% p.a 8.50% p.a 8.60-8.65% p.a 8.65-8.70% p.a Processing Fee* 0.35% of the loan amount.

Minimum: Rs. 2,000/-

Maximum: Rs. 10,000/-

Processing Fee waived till 31st March, 2018

*Plus applicable taxes



Pre-sanction** Advocate's fee for property search and title investigation report.



Valuer's fee for valuation report.



Post-sanction** Stamp duty payable for loan agreement and mortgage

Property insurance premium

Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CERSAI)

Registration Fee of Rs 50 + GST up to Rs 5 Lakh limit; and Rs 100 + GST for limits above Rs 5 Lakh



** To be paid at actuals



State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, offers home loans for purchase of ready-built and under-construction properties, pre-owned homes, construction and extension of houses and repair/renovation. SBI Home Loans is the largest mortgage lender in India, which has helped over 30 lakh families to achieve the dream of owning a home, according to SBI's website, sbi.co.in. SBI home loans are also available as an overdraft which helps customers optimally utilize their surplus funds, said SBI. The home loan processing charges are also low and there are no prepayment penalties, said SBI.An applicant must be a resident of India.The minimum age of the applicant must be 18 years.The maximum age of the applicant can be 70 years.SBI offers home loan tenure of up to 30 years.Employer Identity CardLoan Application: Completed loan application form duly filled, affixed with three passport size photographsProof of Identity (Any one): PAN (permanent account number)/ passport/ driver's license/ voter ID cardProof of Residence/ Address (Any one): Recent copy of telephone bill/ electricity bill/water bill/ piped gas bill or copy of passport/ driving license/ Aadhaar Card.Permission for construction (where applicable)Registered agreement for sale (only for Maharashtra)/allotment letter/stamped agreement for saleOccupancy certificate (in case of ready to move property)Share certificate (only for Maharashtra), maintenance bill, electricity bill, property tax receiptApproved plan copy (Xerox Blueprint) & registered development agreement of the builder, conveyance seed (for new property)Payment receipts or bank account statements showing all the payments made to builder/sellerLast six months bank account statements for all bank accounts held by the applicant/sIf there is any previous loan from other banks/lenders, then loan account statement for the last one yearIncome proof for salaried applicant/ co-applicant/ guarantor:Salary slips or salary certificates of last three monthsCopy of Form 16 for last two years or copy of income tax returns for last two financial years, acknowledged by the income tax department.Business address proofIT returns for last 3 yearsBalance sheet & profit & loss account for last three yearsBusiness license details (or equivalent)TDS (tax deducted at source) certificate (Form 16A, if applicable)Certificate of qualification (for C.A. / Doctor and other professionals)0.35% of the loan amount.Minimum: Rs. 2,000/-Maximum: Rs. 10,000/-Processing Fee waived till 31st March, 2018*Plus applicable taxesAdvocate's fee for property search and title investigation report. Valuer's fee for valuation report.Stamp duty payable for loan agreement and mortgageProperty insurance premiumCentral Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CERSAI)Registration Fee of Rs 50 + GST up to Rs 5 Lakh limit; and Rs 100 + GST for limits above Rs 5 Lakh** To be paid at actuals