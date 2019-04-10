SBI Home Loans Become Cheaper From Today: 10 Things To Know

The bank haslinked all cash credit accounts and overdrafts with limits above Rs 1 lakh to the repo rate.

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender by assets, reduced its interest rate by 10 basis points or 0.10 per cent on home loans of up to Rs 30 lakh, a move which is likely to provide some respite to home loan borrower.The revised rates on home loans are applicable from today, SBI said in a statement dated April 9.SBI's reduction in home loans rate comes nearly a week after the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate, for the second consecutive time, by 25 basis points or 0.25 per cent from 6.25 per cent to 6 per cent. Repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to banks.