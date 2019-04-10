SBI Home Loans Become Cheaper From Today: 10 Things To Know

The bank haslinked all cash credit accounts and overdrafts with limits above Rs 1 lakh to the repo rate.
State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender by assets, reduced its interest rate by 10 basis points or 0.10 per cent on home loans of up to Rs 30 lakh, a move which is likely to provide some respite to home loan borrower.The revised rates on home loans are applicable from today, SBI said in a statement dated April 9.SBI's reduction in home loans rate comes nearly a week after the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate, for the second consecutive time, by 25 basis points or 0.25 per cent from 6.25 per cent to 6 per cent. Repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to banks.
Here are 10 things to know about SBI's latest announcements:
- As a result of SBI's latest announcement, the interest rate on housing loans or home loans below Rs 30 lakh now stands in the range of 8.60-8.90%, from 8.70-90% earlier.
- With effect from today, SBI also reduced its benchmark marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (0.05 per cent) across all tenors.
- The marginal cost of fund-based lending rate, or the MCLR, now stands at 8.50 per cent for the one-year tenor, down from 8.55 per cent, SBI said in a statement.
- This is the first reduction in MCLR by SBI, which controls and sets the pricing in the system, in over 17 months. The last time it had reduced the MCLR was in November 2017-- by 5 basis points, according to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) report.
- SBI is the third state-run lender to lower the lending rates after Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and Bank of Maharashtra which also lowered their loan prices by 5 basis points on loan tenors of one year and above, effective from today itself.
- While IOB said it has cut MCLR for one year loans to 8.65 percent from 8.70 percent earlier, Bank of Maharashtra had cut MCLR rates by 5 basis points across various tenors.
- Last month, SBI also announced that it will link its short-term loans and large savings deposits rates to the repo rate, with effect from May 1.
- The bank has linked all cash credit accounts and overdrafts with limits above Rs 1 lakh to the repo rate.
- "The benefit of the 25 bps repo rate cut by the RBI last week will get passed on in its entirety to such cash credit/overdraft customers from May 1 following this rate cut," the bank said in a statement.
- Accordingly, for balances up to Rs 1 lakh, the savings bank rates would be 3.50 per cent, while for balances above Rs 1 lakh effective rate would be 3.25 per cent, with effect from May 1.
