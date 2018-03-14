State Bank Of India (SBI) Home Loan Interest Rates For Women, Eligibility, Documents Required

(Also Read: State Bank Of India Closes Over 41 Lakh Savings Accounts)
SBI home loan interest rates for women and others:
Some of these are special interest rates only valid till March 31, 2018, said SBI.
|Category
|Home Loan (Term Loan)*
|Home Loan as Overdraft (Maxgain)*
|Upto Rs. 30 lakhs
|Above Rs.30 lakhs & Upto Rs.75 lakhs
|Above Rs.75 lakhs
|Above Rs.20 lakhs & Upto Rs.30 lakhs
|Above Rs.30 lakhs & Upto Rs.75 lakhs
|Above Rs.75 lakhs & Upto Rs.3 crores
|Salaried
|Women
|8.35**% p.a
|8.50-8.55% p.a
|8.60-8.65% p.a
|8.40**% p.a
|8.60-8.65% p.a
|8.65-8.70% p.a
|Others
|8.40**% p.a
|8.55-8.60% p.a
|8.65-8.70% p.a
|8.45**% p.a
|8.65-8.70% p.a
|8.75-8.80% p.a
|Non-Salaried
|Women
|8.45**% p.a
|8.65-8.70% p.a
|8.70-8.75% p.a
|8.50**% p.a
|8.75-8.80% p.a
|8.80-8.85% p.a
|Others
|8.50**% p.a
|8.70-8.75% p.a
|8.75-8.80% p.a
|8.55**% p.a
|8.80-8.85% p.a
|8.85-8.90% p.a
** Special Interest Rates till 31.03.2018, according to homeloans.sbi.
(Also Read: Minimum Balance Requirements, Non-Maintenance Charges: SBI Vs ICICI Bank Vs HDFC Bank)
List of papers/ documents applicable to all applicants:
Loan Application: Completed loan application form duly filled in affixed with three passport size photographs
Proof of Identity (Any one): PAN/ Passport/ Driver's License/ Voter ID card
Proof of Residence/ Address (Any one): Recent copy of telephone bill/ electricity bill/ water bill/ piped gas bill or copy of passport/ driving license/ Aadhaar card
(Also Read: SBI Announces New Charges For Non-Maintenance Of Minimum Balance. 5 Things To Know)
Property Papers:
Permission for construction (where applicable)
Registered agreement for sale (only for Maharashtra)/allotment letter/stamped agreement for sale
Occupancy certificate (in case of ready to move property)
Share certificate (only for Maharashtra), maintenance bill, electricity bill, property tax receipt
Approved plan copy (Xerox Blueprint) and registered development agreement of the builder, conveyance deed (for new property)
Payment receipts or bank account statement showing all the payments made to builder/seller
(Also Read: SBI Cuts Charges For Not Maintaining Minimum Balance In Savings Accounts)
Account Statement:
Last six months bank account statements for all bank accounts held by the applicant/s
If any previous loan from other banks/lenders, then loan account statement for last one year
(Also Read: SBI Lowers Charges On Non-Maintenance Of Minimum Balance To Rs. 15 From Rs. 50)
Income proof for salaried applicant/ co-applicant/ guarantor:
Salary slip or salary certificate of last three months
Copy of Form 16 for last two years or copy of IT Returns for last two financial years, acknowledged by the income tax department
CommentsFD Interest Rates Comparison: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda)
Income proof for non-salaried applicant/ co-applicant/ guarantor:
Business address proof
Income tax returns for last three years
Balance sheet & profit & loss account for last three years
Business license details (or equivalent)
Tax deducted at source certificate (Form 16A, if applicable)
Certificate of qualification (for C.A./ Doctor and other professionals)