SBI's Holiday Savings Recurring Deposit Account: Interest Rate, Maturity And All Details

SBI's Holiday Savings Account: Premature closure of this e-RD account is allowed.

State Bank of India (SBI) in association with Thomas Cook, offers 'Holidays Savings account' for holiday goers. Under this scheme, customer can save monthly amounts in the form of a recurring deposit (RD) with SBI and avail a vacation package listed under 'Holiday Savings Account' packages on Thomas Cook website, said country's largest lender on it's corporate website- sbi.co.in. The tenor for this product is fixed at 12 months and the amount is decided by Thomas Cook based on the package chosen by the customer, SBI said.