ATM Cash Limit: Here's How Much You Can Withdraw From Your Account

State Bank of India (SBI)

State Bank of India (SBI) recently slashed the daily withdrawal limit from ATMs to Rs 20,000. This limit has been reduced on SBI's classic debit card only and will be effective from October 31. There is no change in the daily withdrawal limits on other SBI cards. For SBI's platinum card, the daily ATM cash withdrawal limit is set at Rs 1,00,000, said country's largest lender on its portal- sbi.co.in.

ICICI Bank

The daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for ICICI Bank's platinum identity chip debit card is set at Rs 1,00,000. For a visa signature debit card, the per day ATM withdrawal limit is set at Rs 1,50,000.

HDFC Bank

It is possible to withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh at the HDFC ATM daily on platinum chip debit card. This limit has been set for card security, said the lender on its official website- hdfcbank.com.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank has set the daily ATM cash withdrawal limit at Rs 40,000 for a rupay platinum debit card. Axis Bank's visa titanium prime plus and secure plus debit cards have daily ATM withdrawal cash limit of Rs 50,000, as mentioned on lender's official website- axisbank.com.

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

The per day cash withdrawal limit for PNB's platinum and rupay cards are set at Rs 50,000. PNB's classic rupay and master cards' ATM cash withdrawals are limited at Rs 25,000, according to bank's official website- pnbindia.in.