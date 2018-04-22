SBI's Free Of Charge PoS Machines: Withdrawal Limits And Other Features Explained Here

#SBI has 4.78 lakh Cash@PoS machines available to all customers holding debit cards.

Withdraw cash up to Rs. 2000 in Tier 3 - 6 cities & up to Rs. 1000 in Tier 1 & 2 cities per card per day @no charge.

PoS STORES: https://t.co/n44UGAJ3xX

PoS PETROL PUMPS: https://t.co/fZpEVKyZK0pic.twitter.com/QbLwj6dWRR