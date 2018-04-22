SBI's Free Of Charge PoS Machines: Withdrawal Limits And Other Features Explained Here

#SBI has 4.78 lakh Cash@PoS machines available to all customers holding debit cards.— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 21, 2018
Withdraw cash up to Rs. 2000 in Tier 3 - 6 cities & up to Rs. 1000 in Tier 1 & 2 cities per card per day @no charge.
PoS STORES: https://t.co/n44UGAJ3xX
PoS PETROL PUMPS: https://t.co/fZpEVKyZK0pic.twitter.com/QbLwj6dWRR
Here are 6 things to know about SBI's cash @POS:
1. Cash@POS is a facility using which debit card holders can withdraw cash by swiping their debit/prepaid cards at SBI PoS terminals at merchant locations.
2. Debit card holders of SBI and all other banks can also withdraw cash from PoS machines installed by SBI across various merchant locations. Currently, the bank is not charging any fees for the same. (Also read: FD Interest Rates: SBI Term Deposits Vs Post Office Term Deposit)
3. PoS machines are installed with various vendors. They are electronic devices used to process card payments at retail locations.
4. SBI has a total of 6.08 lakh PoS machines of which 4.78 lakh are enabled to dispense cash.
Comments
5. Cash withdrawal at PoS terminals enables recycling of cash with merchants. For the retailers, it has the effect of depositing cash into their accounts without having to visit the branch.
6. As on December 31, 2017, SBI has a deposit base of Rs. 26.51 lakh crore. It has 32.16 per cent market share in home loans and 35.54 per cent in auto loans. The bank also has 22,584 branches in the country and ATM network of nearly 59,000 ATMs.