SBI Accounts: Fixed Deposit (FD) Compared To Recurring Deposit (RD)

For investors looking to make safe returns, State Bank of India (SBI) offers the option of opening a fixed deposit (FD) and recurring deposit (RD) account under it's personal finance portfolio. In a SBI FD account, one can deposit a lump sum of money for a specific period and avail of features like guaranteed returns and choice of interest payout. In case of RDs, customers can deposit the sum every month and earn an interest income on the same. Interest rates offered on RDs are the same as that on fixed deposit (FD) accounts, stated SBI on it's website- sbi.co.in.

State Bank of India (SBI) Fixed Deposit (FD) account:

The minimum amount that one requires to open a fixed deposit with SBI is Rs 1,000. However, there is no limit on maximum deposit. SBI offers maturity period ranging from seven days to 10 years for fixed deposits, said the lender.

Premature withdrawal facility is available with SBI's FD account. The interest shall be 0.50 per cent or 1 per cent below the rate applicable at the time of deposits for the period deposit remained with the bank or 0.50 per cent or 1 per cent below the contracted rate, whichever is lower. However, no interest will be paid on deposits which remain for a period of less than 7 days, noted SBI.

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 1 crore as mentioned on bank's website:

Maturity period (term) Interest rate with effect from July 30, 2018 General public Senior citizen 7 days to 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 days to 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 days to 210 days 6.35% 6.85% 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4% 6.9% 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7% 7.2% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75% 7.25% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8% 7.3% 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85% 7.35% (Source: sbi.co.in)

State Bank of India (SBI) Recurring Deposit (FD) account:

The minimum amount of monthly installment for a recurring deposit account with SBI is Rs 100. The amount and the number of installments cannot be changed after opening of the account. Just like FD, there is no limit on maximum deposit, mentioned SBI. The maturity amount is based on the installment, tenure and type of account selected by the customer. The maturity value of a recurring deposit is rounded off to the nearest rupee and paid after 30 days /one month deposit of last installment or on the expiry of the period, for which the deposit was accepted, whichever is later, noted SBI.

A service charge is levied on recurring deposit accounts paid out on or after the date of maturity, wherein there is default in payment of three or more consecutive instalments and the account has not been regularized. A service charge of Rs 10 is levied on such accounts at the time of payment at or after maturity.

Premature withdrawal is allowed with SBI's RD account. Interest rates on SBI's RD accounts are the same as those on fixed deposits.