SBI Electronic Fixed Deposits (FDs): Interest Rates, Tenure, Details

SBI also offers e-TDR/e-STDR options to its customers. e-TDR are electronic term deposits while e-STDR are electronic special term deposits. Fixed deposits are also known as term deposits. SBI's e-TDR/e-STDR allow customers to open and close fixed deposits online.
Here are five things to know about SBI's online fixed deposits as given on onlinesbi.com, SBI's website:
1) If you have an internet banking user name and password, and at least one transaction account mapped to the username, you can open a fixed deposit with SBI online.
2) As a general rule, the minimum tenure for a fixed deposit is seven days and the maximum is 10 years. However, both fixed deposits and special fixed deposits are bound by the following minimum and maximum tenures: minimum tenure is seven days for fixed deposits and 180 days for special fixed deposits while the maximum tenure is 3,650 days for fixed deposits and special fixed deposits.
3) You can open a fixed deposit with a nominal amount of Rs.1,000. However, the minimum and maximum amount limit may vary for different product codes.
4) You can also generate and print a fixed deposit advice containing all the relevant details.
5) Interest rates offered on SBI's fixed deposits:
SBI revised interest rates on fixed deposits with effect from 28.03.2018. Accordingly, the interest rates for retail domestic term or fixed deposits 'Below Rupees One Crore', among others, have been revised. The revised interest rates are as under:
(All figures in % per annum)
|Tenors
|Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018
|Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018
|7 days to 45 days
5.75
5.75
6.25
6.25
|46 days to 179 days
6.25
6.25
6.75
6.75
|180 days to 210 days
6.35
6.35
6.85
6.85
|211 days to less than 1 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
|1 year to less than 2 year
6.4
6.4
6.9
6.9
|2 years to less than 3 years
6.5
6.6
7
7.1
|3 years to less than 5 years
6.5
6.7
7
7.2
|5 years and up to 10 years
6.5
6.75
7
7.25
SBI also offers tax-saving fixed deposits, which require a minimum lock-in period of five years.