5 Things To Know About SBI's Electronic Financing Scheme 'Supply chain finance' provides short-term credit that optimizes working capital for both the buyer and the seller.

Share EMAIL PRINT Supply chain financing lowers financial costs and improves business efficiency. State Bank of India (SBI) offers various supply chain financing schemes to provide liquidity to businesses, as mentioned on the official website of country's largest lender. Currently, SBI offers two types of financing schemes- electronic vendor financing scheme and electronic dealer financing scheme. These can be applied online. 'Supply Chain Financing' is an online collaborative platform for the banks, buyers and sellers for transactions and financing across the financial supply chain. It lowers financial costs and improves business efficiency.



5 things to know about SBI's supply chain financing schemes:



1. 'Supply chain finance' provides short-term credit that optimizes working capital for both the buyer and the seller.



2. SBI's electronic vendor financing scheme provides for financing receivables of vendors (suppliers) of reputed corporates/industry majors (IMs) with whom tie-up has been entered. The scheme is a completely web based solution with minimal branch intervention and provides instant credit to vendors account electronically.



3. SBI's electronic vendor financing scheme enables both the Industry majors with whom tie-up has been entered and their vendors to achieve the objective of just in time production. The vendors enjoy timely availability of funds.



4. SBI's electronic dealer financing scheme provides for financing purchases of dealers from corporates/Industry majors (IMs) with whom tie-up has been entered. It is also completely web based solution. The Industry Major enjoys timely availability of funds.



5. The dealer can make effective utilization on working capital funds via bank's electronic dealer financing scheme. Both Industry Major and dealer can make use of improved cash flow forecasting. It provides 100 per cent financing, low collateral and competitive pricing, said SBI.







various supply chain financing schemes to provide liquidity to businesses, as mentioned on the official website of country's largest lender. Currently, SBI offers two types of financing schemes- electronic vendor financing scheme and electronic dealer financing scheme. These can be applied online. 'Supply Chain Financing' is an online collaborative platform for the banks, buyers and sellers for transactions and financing across the financial supply chain. It lowers financial costs and improves business efficiency.1. 'Supply chain finance' provides short-term credit that optimizes working capital for both the buyer and the seller.2. SBI's electronic vendor financing scheme provides for financing receivables of vendors (suppliers) of reputed corporates/industry majors (IMs) with whom tie-up has been entered. The scheme is a completely web based solution with minimal branch intervention and provides instant credit to vendors account electronically.3. SBI's electronic vendor financing scheme enables both the Industry majors with whom tie-up has been entered and their vendors to achieve the objective of just in time production. The vendors enjoy timely availability of funds.4. SBI's electronic dealer financing scheme provides for financing purchases of dealers from corporates/Industry majors (IMs) with whom tie-up has been entered. It is also completely web based solution. The Industry Major enjoys timely availability of funds. 5. The dealer can make effective utilization on working capital funds via bank's electronic dealer financing scheme. Both Industry Major and dealer can make use of improved cash flow forecasting. It provides 100 per cent financing, low collateral and competitive pricing, said SBI. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter