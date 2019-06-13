Budget: SBI Doesn't Need Any Capital From Government, Says Chairman Rajnish Kumar

SBI reported a net profit of Rs 862 crore for the full-year ended March

State Bank of India does not need any capital from the government, chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Thursday. Mr Kumar was speaking after a meeting with the finance minister for pre-Budget consultations with bankers where capital infusion in public sector banks was discussed.

In March this year, SBI raised Rs 1,251 crore in bonds to boost its additional Tier 1 capital ratio. Its board has extended the deadline to raise Rs 20,000 crore till March next year.

The additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement will be in addition to the capital conservation buffer. Tier 1 capital is calculated as CET1 capital plus Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital.

In 2018-19, the government had pumped in Rs 1.6 lakh crore, the highest ever, into public sector banks, helping five lenders come out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework and to meet regulatory and growth capital.

The interim budget presented in February did not provide any allocation for recapitalisation. Later in the same month, the government approved its plan to infuse Rs 48,239 crore worth of capital in 12 public sector banks in 2018-19, including the fraud-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB), to help them avoid and come out of the PCA framework.

State Bank of India's balance sheet has been fully repaired in FY2019 even as it recorded a turnaround performance in the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter of financial year 2018-19, the country's largest bank had reported a net profit of Rs 838 crore against a net loss of Rs 7,718 crore for the corresponding period the previous year. It reported a substantial improvement in the asset quality, with lower fresh slippages and better recoveries.

The profit in the reporting quarter came on the back of a 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the net interest income (the difference between interest earned and interest expended) at Rs 22,954 crore and lower loan-loss provisions of Rs 17,336 crore (down 28 per cent YoY).

For the full-year ended March, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 862 crore against a net loss of Rs 6,547 crore in FY18. Gross NPAs declined from 10.91 per cent of gross advances as at end-March 2018 to 7.53 per cent as at end-March 2019 and the net NPAs fell from 5.73 per cent of net advances to 3.01 per cent.

The PCR improved from 66 per cent to 79 per cent. The bank said recovery in FY19 was at an all-time high of Rs 31,512 crore. Of this, Rs 13,836 crore came through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Resolution process.