Users can transfer securities online anyplace, anytime using SBI's demat account.

State Bank of India (SBI) demat account is the account that holds all shares of account holders in electronic or dematerialised form, informed country's largest lender on its official account. SBI's demat account holds the certificates of financial instruments like shares, bonds, government securities, mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). According to SBI, demat account enables converting physical share certificate into electronic balances. Also, it facilitates delivery/receipt of electronic balances consequent to market / off-market trades, further said SBI on its official website.