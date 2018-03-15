SBI Clarifies On Closure Of 41 Lakh Savings Accounts: 5 Things To Know

On account of the merger of SBI's associate banks with the bank in April 2017, the number of accounts closed during the year is relatively high.

SBI has reduced its service charges for non-maintenance of average monthly balance w.e.f. April 1

State Bank of India (SBI) said on Thursday that 41.16 lakh savings bank accounts, which were reported to have been closed due to non-maintenance of minimum balance, were not closed suo-moto. Earlier, an RTI query had revealed that SBI had closed as many as 41.16 lakh savings accounts between April and January in the current fiscal year for not maintaining the average monthly balance (AMB). This news was reported on a day SBI cut its penalty for non-maintenance of minimum balance in its savings accounts.
Here are five things to know on what SBI said over closure of 41.16 lakh savings bank accounts:
  1. SBI, the country's largest bank, clarified that these accounts were not closed "suo-motu".
  2. SBI has 41 crore savings bank accounts, the bank said in its release. During the current financial year, 2.10 crore savings bank accounts have been opened, of which 1.10 crore accounts are Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana accounts which are exempt from the average monthly balance requirement, SBI added.
  3. On account of the merger of SBI's associate banks with the bank in April 2017, where the customers were having multiple accounts with different associate banks and SBI, the number of accounts closed during the year is relatively high, it noted.
  4. Customers who are not able to maintain the required average monthly balance have the option to get their regular savings bank accounts converted to basic savings bank deposit account (BSBD) accounts free of charge, SBI said.
  5. Effective April 1, 2018, the service charges for non-maintenance of average monthly balance have been reduced by 75 per cent, SBI further said.


