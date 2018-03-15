41 Lakh Savings Bank Accounts Not Closed Suo-Motu, Says SBI: 10 Points

SBI has reduced its service charges for non-maintenance of average monthly balance w.e.f. April 1

State Bank of India (SBI) said on Thursday that 41.16 lakh savings bank accounts, which were reported to have been closed due to non-maintenance of minimum balance, were not closed suo-moto. Earlier, an RTI query had revealed that SBI had closed as many as 41.16 lakh savings accounts between April and January in the current fiscal year for not maintaining the average monthly balance (AMB). This news was reported on a day SBI cut its penalty for non-maintenance of minimum balance in its savings accounts.