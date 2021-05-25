SBI Revises Cash Withdrawal, Chequebook Charges Rules For These Account Holders

The State Bank of India (SBI) revised its rules and regulations for cash withdrawals from its ATMs, branches, as well as chequebook charges for the basic savings bank deposits (BSBD) account holders. According to an official statement released by the country's largest lender, the new rules and regulations for the basic savings account holders will come into effect from July 1, 2021. The basic savings bank accounts at the State Bank can be opened by providing valid KYC documents by individuals. There is no limit on the minimum or maximum balance assigned for these basic savings accounts.

As there is no limit for the minimum balance in a basic savings accounts, this means that the minimum balance is nil for account holders. State Bank of India's basic savings account holders are issued a basic Rupay ATM-cum-debit card.

