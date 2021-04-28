SBI Board To Meet On Wednesday To Consider $2 Billion Bond Issue

At 12:45 pm, SBI shares were trading at Rs 362.45, higher by 2.7 per cent, on the BSE

State Bank of India (SBI) said on Tuesday that its executive committee will meet on Wednesday, April 28 to consider raising $2 billion through bonds in the financial year 2021-22. At 12:45 pm, the shares of SBI were trading at Rs 362.45, higher by 2.7 per cent on the BSE, on the back of the news development.

The Executive Committee will meet "to examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single/multiple tranches up to US$2 billion under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2021-22," SBI said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The BSE Sensex was trading higher by 1.37 per cent and NSE Nifty was up 1.22 per cent at the time.