Interest Rates Offered On SBI's Zero Minimum Balance Account

(Also Read: Minimum Balance Rules, Penalty For Insufficient Balance, Merger - Why SBI Mattered In 2017-2018)
Here are the key things that you must know about SBI's Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account:
Service Charges of SBI's Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account
A basic RuPay ATM-cum-debit card is issued free of cost to the customer.
(Also Read: How To Invest In SBI (State Bank Of India) Mutual Funds Through SIPs)
No annual maintenance charge will be applied for the ATM card, said SBI.
(Also Read: State Bank Of India (SBI) Tax Savings Scheme Explained In 5 Points)
Receipt/ credit of money through electronic payment channels like NEFT/RTGS will be free, according to SBI's official website, sbi.co.in.
Deposit/ collection of cheques drawn by central/state governments will be free.
There is no charge on activation of inoperative accounts, said SBI.
There are no account closure charges.
(Also Read: SBI's Latest Interest Rates On Home, Car, Education Loans)
Terms and Conditions on SBI's Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account
The customer of a Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account cannot have any other Savings Bank Account. If the customer already has a Savings Bank Account, the same will have to be closed within 30 days of opening a Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account, said SBI.
(Also Read: Important Things To Do Before March 31 If You're An SBI Customer)
A maximum four withdrawals in a month, including ATM withdrawals at own and other banks' ATMs and transactions through other mode including RTGS/NEFT/Clearing/Branch cash withdrawal/transfer/internet debits/standing instructions/EMI, etc are allowed. No further customer debits would be allowed during the month.
(Also Read: State Bank of India (SBI) Loses 41.16 Lakh Savings Account Customers In Fiscal 2017)
Comments
Interest Rates on SBI's Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account
The interest rates on SBI's Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account are as applicable to Savings Bank Accounts:
|Sr No.
|Particulars
|Rate of Interest
|1
|Saving Deposits Balance upto Rs. 1 crore.
|3.50% p.a
|2
|Saving Deposits Balance above Rs. 1 crore.
|4.00% p.a
Minimum balance requirement of SBI's Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account
The minimum balance requirement of SBI's Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account is zero, said SBI.